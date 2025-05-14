The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8%

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

