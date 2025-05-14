7,950,012 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,950,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,771,000. CAE comprises approximately 0.3% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.49% of CAE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CAE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $4,746,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $98,436,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

