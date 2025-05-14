OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $3.36 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.33.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $301.90 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.67 and a 200-day moving average of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.