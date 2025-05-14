Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 175,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 51,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada One Mining Stock Down 14.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.