Main Street Group LTD Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Main Street Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after buying an additional 3,127,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $55,620,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.32.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

