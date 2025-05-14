Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $316.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

