RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $194.28, but opened at $225.80. RH shares last traded at $231.73, with a volume of 658,240 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.31.

RH Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.65.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RH by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in RH by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

