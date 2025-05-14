OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 10,006 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

