Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sabra Health Care REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

