OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $7.10 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,404,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $139,249,000 after purchasing an additional 217,645 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 164,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $122.17.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

