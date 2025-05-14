OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

