OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 336.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $577.07 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.91.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

