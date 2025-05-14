Main Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Main Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.