Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 5,000 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Crown by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 222,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

