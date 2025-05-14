Obermeyer Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 371,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 225,901 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

