Nia Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up about 1.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEPC shares. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

