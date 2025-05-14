Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Travere Therapeutics comprises about 2.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,591.65. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,302.30. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,527 shares of company stock worth $473,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.88. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

