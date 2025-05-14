Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is Parsifal Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 11.3% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $135,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38,000.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 571,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,977,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 2.6%

HGV opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

