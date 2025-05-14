Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 12,388 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

