EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,315,000 after purchasing an additional 718,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Barclays raised shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.04.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

