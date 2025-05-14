Patient Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,133 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose accounts for approximately 1.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $38,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

