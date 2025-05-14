27,760 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.8%

EHC opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $118.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.