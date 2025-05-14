Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

