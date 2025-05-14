TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX comprises approximately 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

