3,802 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,802 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total value of $251,930.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,825,928.26. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,005 shares of company stock worth $1,978,465. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7%

VRTX stock opened at $432.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of -196.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.