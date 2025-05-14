Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $20.85 Million Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,634 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises about 2.8% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $20,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 452,627 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 442,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 304,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

