Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $258.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.