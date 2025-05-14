Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Holdings Reduced by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,584 shares during the period. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up approximately 7.1% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $85,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATMU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.