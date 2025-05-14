EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87,650.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,755 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,910 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,815. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 22.7%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $191.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

