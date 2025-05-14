Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143,027 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.63% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 357,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday. Noble Financial cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,084,969 shares in the company, valued at $54,695,960.68. This trade represents a 4.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,185,098 shares of company stock worth $7,824,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.