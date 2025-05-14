Parkwood LLC Has $9.03 Million Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Parkwood LLC grew its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.07% of U-Haul worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 133,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $812,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,856.33. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,768.48. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,837,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

