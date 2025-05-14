F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC cut its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.13% of F&G Annuities & Life worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $72,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $469,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,395,122.84. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,440. This represents a 26.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,555,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,051,470. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.84. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

