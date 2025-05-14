184,819 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

