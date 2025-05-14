Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,534 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,141.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

