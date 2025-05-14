Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up 4.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Insulet worth $32,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 154,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $314.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.81. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $323.00.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.