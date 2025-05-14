Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $151,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $270.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

