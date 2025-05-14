Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for 2.1% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

