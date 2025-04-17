Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.75% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

