Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $177,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after purchasing an additional 637,643 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,958,000 after buying an additional 245,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WY opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

