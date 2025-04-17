Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Increases By 54.2%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,582,300 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 2,322,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,941.0 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

BRBOF stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Brembo has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

