Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Increases By 54.2%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,582,300 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 2,322,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,941.0 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
BRBOF stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Brembo has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.
Brembo Company Profile
