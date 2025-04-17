Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Short Interest Up 188.2% in March

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Saab Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 422,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.62. Saab has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Saab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Saab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

About Saab

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

