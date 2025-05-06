Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 77 Per Share

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 140.6% increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $32.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CKN opened at GBX 3,200 ($42.54) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,630 ($34.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,675 ($62.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £985.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,491.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,819.37.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($67.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.86) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday.

In other Clarkson news, insider Laurence Hollingworth bought 6,000 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($39.41) per share, with a total value of £177,900 ($236,474.81). Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

