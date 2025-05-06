Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

uniQure Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.10.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,711.60. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

