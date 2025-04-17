AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,103 ($14.60) and last traded at GBX 1,590 ($21.05), with a volume of 30260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($21.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,754.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,845.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

