PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

PNF opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

