Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PDO opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

