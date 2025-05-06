HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

HealthStream has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

