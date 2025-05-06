PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFN opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

