Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.523 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a 5.2% increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
