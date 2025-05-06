Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.87.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

