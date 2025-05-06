Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance
Shares of BLX stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.87.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.